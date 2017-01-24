Huma Qureshi’s style game for Jolly LLB 2 promotions is simple, yet right on point

Huma Qureshi is scoring some major brownie points with her appearances for Jolly LLB 2 promotions. (Source: Instagram/ Sanjana Batra) Huma Qureshi is scoring some major brownie points with her appearances for Jolly LLB 2 promotions. (Source: Instagram/ Sanjana Batra)

Huma Qureshi is not the one who’s usually associated with the best of celeb fashion. The actress has had issues in the past and her list of faux pas is long but this time around, things are different. Going by her Jolly LLB 2 promotions, the actress is playing it simple (not safe, mind you) and her style is right on point. Take a look.

Ikat prints are cool: On the first day of promotion for the radio trail, the actress was seen in a mustard blouse, which she paired with black ikat print palazzo pants, both from Bungalow 8. To balance the look, celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra added a wide brown belt and brogues. Even her make-up was perfect with soft touches of pink and her tousled hairdo by Amit Thakur was quite apt for the look.

Go desi but with a modern twist: For an appearance on Dil Hai Hindustani, Qureshi took the desi route in Manish Malhotra. The beautiful monochrome printed lehenga, with a black shoulder cut-out top, looked perfect on her. Sleek hair and oversized studs from Minerali Store accentuated her look. We think she looked beautiful, don’t you?

Maxi dresses are still in: The actress was seen stepping out in a blue, slit sleeve maxi dress by Hemant and Nandita, which she accessorised with H&M earrings and a pair of black gladiators by Koovs. We love how she styled her hair in a side-sweep and took the minimal make-up route. Casual, yet chic.

Spread some sunshine: We think this is the best look of all. The actress looks unbelievably adorable in this bright, cheery cold shoulder yellow dress from Asos. The pair of fuschia pink earrings from Crimson and the wispy hairdo only adds to her appearance. Even those nude heels from Christian Louboutin are perfect. Just perfect!

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

