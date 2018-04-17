Black and gold is glam but Huma Qureshi’s gown is a BIG disappointment

Huma Qureshi goes wrong with the black and gold combination in a Nikhil Thampi creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi goes wrong with the black and gold combination in a Nikhil Thampi creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi has rarely veered from safe and simple style statements and her ventures into experiments have not been very lucky either. Recently, the Jolly LLB 2 actor was in attendance at the Beti FLO GR8 Awards in Mumbai and for the event, the actor opted for a Nikhil Thampi creation. While we love the designer’s signature black and gold combination with cut-out details, this time the black gown with embellished sheer gold sleeves was a disappointment.

Stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised the look with a pair of gold baubles from Azotiique and the actor rounded out her look with dewy make-up and a wispy hairdo.

Earlier we had seen the actor playing up the hue black once again but that time in a Gaurav Gupta piece with huge baby pink floral applique work on it–one on the waist and the other on the shoulder. Though the actor’s outfit was dramatic enough, the flowers seemed to be swamping her look and we wish they had been given a miss. Catch a glimpse here.

Qureshi had rounded out her look with a wispy ponytail and dewy tones for make-up.

