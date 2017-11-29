Huma Qureshi stole the show in these edgy gowns and we are more than thrilled; see pics

Huma Qureshi in Gaurav Gupta or Falguni and Shane Peacock? (Source: Instagram/iamhumaq/Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi in Gaurav Gupta or Falguni and Shane Peacock? (Source: Instagram/iamhumaq/Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to fashion, Huma Qureshi prefers to play it safe but of late, the pretty lady has been spotted experimenting with her style. Few days back, the actor surprised us in a Nikhil Thampi fishtail gown and prior to that she totally nailed it in a bright pink pantsuit. This time too she was seen opting for bolder outfits, which she pulled off with a lot of confidence and ease. Also, a round of applause for stylist Aastha Sharma for who knows exactly what to curate for Qureshi.

At the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Qureshi stepped out wearing a light blue ensemble from the house of Falguni and Shane Peacock. The floor length gown featuring a plunging neckline with embellishments all over it along with feather and sheer detailing on the sleeves and neckline looked amazing on her.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she let her Cinderella gown do the talking. We like the finishing touches to her look with the side swept wavy curls, nude make-up and thickly lined eyes.

Huma Qureshi stuns in a blue gown at IFFI 2017. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi stuns in a blue gown at IFFI 2017. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

For the second look, Qureshi attended an event wearing a black Gaurav Gupta gown with a unique detailing on the sleeves. While on one side it was sleeveless, the other side featured full sleeves with a 3D structured black and white floral detailing on the shoulders – it helped break the monotony as well. The body hugging gown is rather tough to pull off but nonetheless, Quereshi managed it elegantly.

Accessorising her outfit with a ring and statement earrings, celebrity hairstylist Susan Emmanuel kept her hair sleek and straight while make-up artist Ajay Vishwasrao accentuated her features with minimal make-up and coral lips. Take a look:

So, which look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd