Cannes 2018: From candy stripes to deconstructed silk robe, Huma Qureshi goes bold at the film festival

Huma Qureshi, who made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, seems to be on a fashion roll. While Cannes’ red carpet regulars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone have showcased impressive sartorial choices, Qureshi has not come across as a novice either. From elegant to edgy, the Gangs of Wasseypur star seems to have put her best fashion foot forward. By the looks of it, Qureshi is all open to experimenting and has tried not to stick to safe, tried and tested choices.

She was seen in a sophisticated candy-striped gown by Mother of Pearl which she wore with statement earrings by Misho Designs. Styled by Mohit Rai, her hair was pulled into a sleek, high, columned pony-tail, while her make-up was kept understated yet fresh with a hint of red on her lips and neatly kohl-lined eyes. Her wide-legged pants had a satin ribbon belt cinching the outfit at her waist that added a retro element to her look.

At the screening of Manto, Qureshi wore a fitting, princess-y gown from Ali Younes Couture. Styled by Rai, and given how both of them have been throwing experimental fashion our way, one after the other, this gown with dazzling embellishments all over, seemed boring and a safe bet. However, her hair and make-up by Manjari Singh was refreshing. Singh styled her hair into a wet, slicked back mop and muted nude lips to go along with the ivory gown.

She chose to accessorise with a pair of silver statement earrings by Outhouse jewellery.

Qureshi upped the ante in a silver-grey silk robe that she wore over a thigh-high slit maxi, both from the house of Elio Abou Fayssal. The flowy silhouette of the cape gave her a messy yet glorious look. She paired her deep-necked outfit with statement earrings from Outhouse jewellery and Swarovski necklaces, and rounded off her attire with shoes from Alexandre Birman, as she attended the Fashion for a Cause show, hosted by Naomi Campbell. Her make-up was minimal and her hair was tied up into a messy bun.

