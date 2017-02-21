Latest News

Huma Qureshi stuns in black bodycon dress at London Fashion Week 2017

Huma Qureshi gladly posed for the shutterbugs and carried herself with grace at the London Fashion Week 2017.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2017 5:01 pm
huma qureshi, huma qureshi fashion, london fashion week 2017, huma qureshi london fashion week 2017, huma qureshi london fashion week fashion, huma qureshi style statement, huma qureshi teatum jones, indian express, indian express newds Huma Qureshi looks stylish in monochrome! (Source: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

She is known for her unusual fashion statements, and her bright and beautiful ensembles are always a sight to behold. But, after the success of ‘Jolly LLB2’, when Huma Qureshi seized the spotlight at London Fashion Week 2017, she stepped out in a black ankle-length dress by Teatum Jones- a far cry from her usually vibrant wardrobe, we say.

The actress teamed it with a white trench coat, and a pair of green stilettos from Unisa. The white coat is a beauty with colourful patches on it in shades of red and yellow.

Even her hair was styled perfectly by Mira Parmar, in a chic half up-half down hairstyle. Glossy make-up and a quirky rectangular ring rounded her look. We like what we see. Do you?

Check out her look here:

With Qureshi gracing London Fashion Week, the stint of Bollywood beauties making appearances at high-profile international fashion shows continues. In case you are wondering, recently, B-Town divas Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also stunned at the New York Fashion Week 2017.

Chopra was seen on the front row at fashion designer Prabal Gurung’s show in a white-black outfit. The actress wore a black top elaborated with text and an asymmetric white thigh-high slit hem skirt studded with buttons.

Check out her look:

Padukone chose a navy-blue trench dress for Michael Kors’ show at the New York Fashion Week. The actress looked every bit a stylish New Yorker, as she paired the dress with a high-neck top, and a Michael Kors handbag.

Check out her look here:

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

