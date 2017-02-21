Huma Qureshi stuns in black bodycon dress at London Fashion Week 2017

Huma Qureshi looks stylish in monochrome! (Source: Huma Qureshi/Instagram) Huma Qureshi looks stylish in monochrome! (Source: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

She is known for her unusual fashion statements, and her bright and beautiful ensembles are always a sight to behold. But, after the success of ‘Jolly LLB2’, when Huma Qureshi seized the spotlight at London Fashion Week 2017, she stepped out in a black ankle-length dress by Teatum Jones- a far cry from her usually vibrant wardrobe, we say.

The actress teamed it with a white trench coat, and a pair of green stilettos from Unisa. The white coat is a beauty with colourful patches on it in shades of red and yellow.

Even her hair was styled perfectly by Mira Parmar, in a chic half up-half down hairstyle. Glossy make-up and a quirky rectangular ring rounded her look. We like what we see. Do you?

With Qureshi gracing London Fashion Week, the stint of Bollywood beauties making appearances at high-profile international fashion shows continues. In case you are wondering, recently, B-Town divas Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also stunned at the New York Fashion Week 2017.

Chopra was seen on the front row at fashion designer Prabal Gurung’s show in a white-black outfit. The actress wore a black top elaborated with text and an asymmetric white thigh-high slit hem skirt studded with buttons.

Padukone chose a navy-blue trench dress for Michael Kors’ show at the New York Fashion Week. The actress looked every bit a stylish New Yorker, as she paired the dress with a high-neck top, and a Michael Kors handbag.

