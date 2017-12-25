Huma Qureshi adds an interesting twist to her monotone outfit with this accessory

Huma Qureshi looks beautiful in a Varsha Wadhwa creation. (Source: style.cell/Instagram) Huma Qureshi looks beautiful in a Varsha Wadhwa creation. (Source: style.cell/Instagram)

Of late, Huma Qureshi has been seen experimenting with her outfits quite often. Right from pulling off an edgy gown effortlessly to looking like a Barbie Doll in a bright pink pantsuit, Huma Qureshi’s style statements has been getting better day by day. Previously, the actor who had pulled off monotone outfits like a pro, was once again seen sporting one and this time too she did not disappoint.

Recently, while attending an event in Delhi, Qureshi opted for a midnight blue ensemble by designer Varsha Wadhwa from her Winter/Festive 2017-18 collection ‘Garden of Earthly Delights’. The one-shouldered featured a ruffle detailing on the shoulder and neckline, and was embellished with hand-embroidered 3D bees and dragonflies. Apart from the 3D designs, it was the golden beaded belt that cinched her waist, perfectly accentuating her figure and also broke the monotony of the dress. Credit goes to celebrity stylist Anisha Jain, who did the right job by adding the belt as it added grace to the outfit, which could otherwise have been boring.

Qureshi accessorised the outfit with large golden hoop earrings from Misho Designs. Make-up artist Ashima Kapoor rounded off her look with a dewy sheen, burgundy lips, perfectly-lined eyes and straight sleek hair. We think the Ek thi Daayan actor pulled off the ensemble effortlessly.

So, what do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

