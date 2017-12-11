Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sridevi and Juhi Chawla show age is just a number with these stunning looks

Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla make interesting style statements at the Lux Golden Rose Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla make interesting style statements at the Lux Golden Rose Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you ever thought that age is a bar to any fashion trend, then these millennials will prove you wrong. The red carpet at the Lux Golden Rose Awards saw timeless beauties like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Juhi Chawla decked in gorgeous gowns. While Sridevi opted for a ball gown and Chawla chose charm, Madhuri went for a sultry look. Here’s how the actors nailed their looks and proved that age is just a number for them when it comes to fashion.

Sridevi, who is acclaimed for her sartorial choices was spotted in a voluminous rose pink gown by Manish Malhotra. Keeping it slightly off-shoulder, the actor looked like Cinderella at the ball. We like how she added a bling quotient to her monotone outfit with a diamond choker from Satyani Fine Jewels and teamed it with earrings and a handcuff bracelet from the same brand. See pics here.

While the vintage actor’s Disney princess look was spot on, Madhuri Dixit Nene showed some leg in a risqué outfit by Mark Bumgarner. The actor looked stunning in a black velvet evening gown, which stylist Ami Patel teamed with a satin train. We think it was an interesting addition and the different hues of black complemented each other nicely. The actor cinched her waist with a belt to accentuate her curves and we think she nailed the one-shoulder number.

Golden hoops and strappy heels rounded out her look.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla picked a crimson-hued sequinned ensemble from Dolly J and we think she looked pretty. The actor’s kept it safe and simple by rounding out her look with soft curls and a dewy sheen.

Whose look do you like best? Let us know in the comments below.

