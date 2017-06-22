How to wear chinos this summer

Not possible to wear shorts to work? There is an easy way out to cover your bare legs without getting roasted in this heat.(Source: File photo) Not possible to wear shorts to work? There is an easy way out to cover your bare legs without getting roasted in this heat.(Source: File photo)

Whether it is a casual business get-up or weekend, chinos is workable both ways, say experts.

Deepak Saroha, the designer from the house of John Players, and Manik Malhotra, a designer from Wills Lifestyle, have listed some points to be remembered when you plan on wearing chinos on various occasions.

* Work: Not possible to wear shorts to work? There is an easy way out to cover your bare legs without getting roasted in this heat – wear chinos. Remember, your chinos shouldn’t be low rise and they should fit more like dress trousers. You should be cautious in maintaining a clean line from the waist to the opening of the leg.

* Hot weekend: When it comes to weekend wear, most men tend to sway two ways. Either they wear sizes that are too baggy or too tight where the skin can’t breathe. An impeccable fit is what should be picked when buying bottom wear – not too tight nor too loose. Flat fronts are best for slimmer guys, and pleated can help streamline a guy with some extra pounds.

* Too short: It’s usually said, trousers should meet the tops of your shoes with just a little break at your ankles. The exception: chinos and denims. If you are in a mood to experiment, roll up the legs of your jeans if you want to – but only a couple of times. And don’t be too neat about it. A bit of dishevelment makes it look casual, as though you’ve been around.

* Colour: Neutral shades are the basic must-haves. Playing with colours is a fair choice when it comes to a great pair of chinos. Depending on how you want to wear your chinos – casual or formal – you can add a splash of colour to it. It doesn’t always have to be dull, experiment your style to improvise the look.

