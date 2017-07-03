Worried your make-up might get washed away? Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t

Keep your make-up safe during monsoon with these easy tips. (Source: File Photo) Keep your make-up safe during monsoon with these easy tips. (Source: File Photo)

Stocking up on waterproof make-up products is one of the best ways to protect make-up from monsoon showers. There are more, says a make-up expert.

Gunjan Gaur, permanent make-up expert and Executive Director of Bharti Taneja’s ALPS Beauty Clinics, shares a list of:

* Using waterproof products is the easiest way. You can also alternatively use a two-way cake as a quick substitute for waterproof make-up during monsoons. A two-way cake can be applied either with a damp sponge or just like a dry loose powder.

* Always put two coats of products like double coats of lipsticks, mascaras and liners as they blend well.

* Always check the quality of the product and read its review before buying for long lasting effects.

* Rather than using powder blushes, you can use cream blushes. If you want some extra colour then apply a layer of powder blush over the cream blush so that it will last longer and stays much longer on your cheeks to give a glow and colour to your face.

*Avoid heavy make-up and dark eyes during monsoon. Smokey eyes is a strict no.

*Always apply a primer before you put make-up on your face as it keeps your make-up in place.

*Apply light make-up on rainy days. Stay away from heavy moisturisers and foundation when the humidity is high. Go for lightweight illuminating products instead of heavy make-up. Choose light colours instead of the dark ones.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App