How to get the art of accessorising right

Confused about what type of jewellery will go with your outfit? It is important to pick wisely, wear with style and flaunt it with grace, says an expert. Himanshu Malik, Founder and CEO of Glitzzerr.com (online shopping portal for jewellery), shares some tips to pick out the right jewellery for the right occasion:

– Corporate dressing: Minimalistic and sleek designs go best — be it bracelets, pendants or earrings. They not only refine your outfit, but also add a subtle bling, giving your outfit a classy finish.

One should not wear blingy and sparkling pieces to their workplace. Men can opt lapel pins to enhance their look and top it up with a leather strap watch.

– With casuals: Bold colours if paired well can take the style quotient several notches higher. Club your casuals with stylish necklaces, multi-coloured bracelets and bold statement pieces that are eye-catching and at the same time exude casual elegance.

Similarly, men can opt for multiple leather bands and experiment with big stainless steel watches. Accessorise with trendy pieces such as decorative rings and fashionable belt buckles, which are great add-ons.

– Evening party: For women opting for gowns and dresses, it is recommended to keep it subtle, especially if your outfit is made of bold colours with shimmer and sequence. For flowy or straight-cut outfits, you can choose a big piece of jewellery in a contrast colour to add a regal touch.

Men wearing tuxedos or suits should not forget to add a stylish pair of cufflinks. Also, a pocket watch can elevate the overall appeal by adding an opulent grace.

– For festive occasions: Follow the rule of the opposites here. For instance, if your sari, suit or lehenga is lavish, balance it out by keeping your jewellery light, and in matching with tones of your outfit. The wedding season brings forth many opportunities to flaunt your ethic, traditional jewellery, as it accentuates both, light and heavy outfits. You can always experiment with fusion jewellery, which is a blend of traditional and modern jewellery, and is currently in vogue.

While dressing for a festive occasion, men should choose their colour combinations carefully — a light bottom wear should be paired up with a dark upper and vice-versa. They can experiment with embossed metal or meenakari buttons for their kurta and wear a light gold chain. Bracelets in silver (even gold and rose gold) and kadas are also a great option for men.