How to get Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage Hollywood premiere look

During xXx: Return of Xander Cage promotions, Deepika Padukone impressed us with her sartorial choices. Starting from the red tasselled backless mini from Ashish’s Fall 2016 collection to the sexy gold number by designer Naeem Khan, the actress made quite a statement. But it wasn’t just her outfits that caught our attention. Padukone was also seen experimenting a lot with her make-up and hair.

Now, with talented artists like Hung Vanngo, Christian Wood, and Daniel Bauer working so hard, the result is bound to be stunning! Recently, Hung Vanngo, who worked on most of her international appearances during the promotional spree was bombarded with questions by his fans and of course, Padukone’s brigade on how he managed to do the maroon reverse smokey eye look on the lady during her LA premiere. And Vanngo was more than happy to share his technique. He took to Instagram to give us a breakdown of the products used to create this stunning make-up! Here you go:

* The first step involves with the application of an eye cream to make Padukone’s eyes appear brighter. He prepped her under eye area using Cobert MD Nourish Eye Cream.

* To give her face a natural glow he applied Illumina face oil for the perfect luminouisty. He followed this with an even application of foundation. In this case, he used Nars Sheer Glow in the shade Barcelona.

* Then he used Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer in the shade Ginger to conceal spots, blemishes and dark circles. He then set the make-up with Dior Forever & Ever Control Loose Powder.

* To add a healthy flush to her skin, Vanngo used Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Swish & Pop Blush in the shade Love Is The Drug.

* Since, it is important to highlight the high points on a face, the artiste used the highlighter Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow in the shade Light to Medium and followed it up with Chanel’s Soleil Tan De Chanel Cream Bronzer to give a healthy shine.

* Vanngo knows that strong eyebrows can completely transform your face, so he filled it with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in shade Dark Brown & Caramel. He then groomed her eyebrows with a clear brow gel.

* He then underlined her lower lashline with Marc Jacobs Matte Highliner Gel Pencil in the shade Fine (Wine). On her eye-lid, he applied Marc Beauty’s Matte Highliner gel pencil in the colour (Pop)ular and Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in the shade Leila. He even groomed her lashes with Marc Jacob’s velvet noir, major volume mascara.

* Vanngo rounded Padukone’s look by lining her lips with a nude lip-liner by Mac Cosmetics in the shade Spice and complemented it with Anastasia Beverly Hills lipgloss in the shade Kristen.

