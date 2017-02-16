Honour to represent Indian fashion at London Fashion Week: Rocky S

The collection speaks of the beauty that surrounds us; the one that meets the eye and our ability to see beyond the one that doesn’t. This collection carters to the beauty of imperfection. The collection speaks of the beauty that surrounds us; the one that meets the eye and our ability to see beyond the one that doesn’t. This collection carters to the beauty of imperfection.

Popular fashion designer Rocky Star, who will showcase his Autumn Winter 2017 collection at the London Fashion Week on Friday, says it’s always an honour to represent Indian fashion on a global platform.

The designer, who will be marking his third season at the event, will showcase his latest line titled Vida.

“It is always an honour to represent Indian fashion at an international platform. I feel a certain responsibility while showcasing at these platforms. However, I like to channel that sense of responsibility into creating fashion that best describes me and the country I belong to,” Rocky said in a statement.

The designer, who has styled celebrities including Paris Hilton, Beyonce and Priyanka Chopra, added: “To offer the world of fashion a small part of India through my art, each time I showcase, is certainly elating.”

Talking about his collection, Rocky said: “The collection speaks of the beauty that surrounds us; the one that meets the eye and our ability to see beyond the one that doesn’t. This collection carters to the beauty of imperfection.”

The designer says the collection was a merge of “global inferences and Italian maestro art rooted in Indian appeal and aesthetics”.