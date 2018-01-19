Hollywood stars to auction their Golden Globes black dresses to raise funds for #TimesUp

The auction will start on Friday, January 19.(Source: AP/Reuters File Photo) The auction will start on Friday, January 19.(Source: AP/Reuters File Photo)

The Golden Globe Awards saw a sea of black descending on to the red carpet this year, as celebrities raised their voice in support of the #MeToo movement. Actors and activists like Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Stone, Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, among many others chose to wear black, in solidarity with the cause of fighting sexual harassment and gender disparity. While it was a strong statement made through fashion, the actors who wore black at the prestigious red carpet event are know auctioning off their beautiful dresses to benefit #TimesUp movement’s legal defense fund. According to a report by Glamour, the funding auction was announced on January 17 by eBay, Condé Nast—Glamour’s parent company and Time’s Up — the anti-workplace harassment initiative that members of the Hollywood are promoting.

The auction will start on Friday, January 19. “We’re thrilled that actors and others in the entertainment industry are leading in this extraordinary way to end the scourge of workplace sexual harassment,” Fatima Goss Graves, the president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center in charge of Time’s Up’s legal defense fund, said. She further added that their initiative has inspired more people to contribute and more attorneys to step up and join the ‘legal defense fund team’ of the movement. Celebrated and veteran fashion designers like Vera Wang, Prada, Armani, Gucci, Versace, among others, donated the black dresses and suits of the celebs and the money raised will be donated to Time’s Up legal defense fund.

