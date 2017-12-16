Hollywood actresses are reportedly wearing black to Golden Globes 2018 to protest against sexual harassment

Most of the female actors attending the Golden Globes Awards in 2018 have decided to take the #MeToo campaign to the red carpet. (Source: AP/Reuters file photo) Most of the female actors attending the Golden Globes Awards in 2018 have decided to take the #MeToo campaign to the red carpet. (Source: AP/Reuters file photo)

Fashion can be a powerful tool to convey important messages and if it can be used in politics to send out cross-border diplomatic messages, why can’t it be used to campaign against sexual harassment? In a move to take the #MeToo movement to the next level, Hollywood actresses have reportedly come together to turn up in black on the red carpet of Golden Globe Awards in 2018.

According to a report by the People Magazine, a number of sources confirmed that “many major actresses — including presenters and nominees (Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone are among those nominated)— are planning to wear all-black looks as a symbol of protest against harassment in Hollywood.”

“All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” People Magazine quoted a source. This is a significant move as beyond social media and interviews, this is for the first time that the women will be launching a protest using their sartorial choices.

“Sources also suggest it was originally a small group of actresses planning to wear the shade in solidarity but, as the word has gotten out in Hollywood, more actresses have gotten onboard and currently 30 are planning to participate,” wrote the US Magazine. “All the stylists who already did fittings are now changing out their clients’ original picks for Globes (potentially shifting those dresses to the SAG Awards or other carpets),” the report added. It is also suggested that the trend could continue in other award shows in the new year too.

The move comes amid the numerous sexual assault scandals that have tainted the industry’s image that include big names like producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey, filmmaker Brett Ratner, comedian Louis CK, music producer Russell Simmons, actor Geoffrey Rush, director James Toback among other. After the mega wave of #MeToo campaign brought women across borders and class together raising voice against sexual abuse, it is for the first time Hollywood stars have come together to join their forces.

American actor Kristen Bell is all set to become Screen Actors Guild Awards’ first-ever female host. (Source: File photo) American actor Kristen Bell is all set to become Screen Actors Guild Awards’ first-ever female host. (Source: File photo)

This is not the only move that Hollywood has taken to show solidarity to victims of sexual violence. The 2018 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will feature all-female presenters with popular actress Kristen Bell hosting the grand show.

So #KarlieKloss shows up at the #Oscars wearing the hot color of the even and even manages a stylish #ACLU blue ribbon placement pic.twitter.com/r3Hi6BzQRT — Debra Bass (@debrabass) February 26, 2017

The only step that was taken close to this full show of sartorial solidarity was when leading stars wors blue ribbons to Oscars as symbols of solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Hillary Clinton wore white at Trump’s inauguration ceremony and purple for her concession speech both colours have significant value in women’s suffrage movement. (Source: Reuters, AP file photo) Hillary Clinton wore white at Trump’s inauguration ceremony and purple for her concession speech both colours have significant value in women’s suffrage movement. (Source: Reuters, AP file photo)

Hillary Clinton too used fashion as a medium to send out a message during her election campaign and at the inauguration ceremony of Trump. Clinton wore an all-white pantsuit — making a not-so-subtle reference to the women’s suffrage movement. Purple, Gold and White were the official colours of the National Women’s Party and the suffragist movement.

She was seen wearing full white or purple on most significant nights during her campaign trails — the night she officially accepted the nomination at the DNC, and in the third and final presidential debate against Trump. And she had worn purple for her concession speech after losing the election to Trump. The colour of her outfit got everyone talking as it symbolises, “loyalty, constancy to purpose, unswerving steadfastness to a cause.”

The new FLOTUS wore a Reem Acra champagne-coloured glittery gown to a dinner at Washington’s Union Station on the eve of Trump’s inaugural concert. (Source: AP) The new FLOTUS wore a Reem Acra champagne-coloured glittery gown to a dinner at Washington’s Union Station on the eve of Trump’s inaugural concert. (Source: AP)

Fashion diplomacy is quite common and over the years former US First Lady Michelle Obama had mastered it on many occasion. Present FLOTUS Melania Trump too took out a leaf from her predecessor and stunned everyone with her sartorial choices during the Inauguration ball and dinner. While Donald Trump harped on ‘America first’, his better half decided to wear immigrant designers, including one Lebanon-born Reem Acra. White House Senior Advisor Ivanka too recently was found using fashion diplomacy in her recent visit to Japan and India.

Wearing a ribbon pin or tying a band on the wrist is something that is often seen but going full out protesting with everyone decked in black at the glamorous event such as the Gloden Globes awards is certainly a bold move.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd