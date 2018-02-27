How to keep your style game strong this Holi: Take inspiration from Bollywood celebs

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Karisma Kapoor show us how to keep it stylish this Holi. (Source: Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Karisma Kapoor show us how to keep it stylish this Holi. (Source: Instagram)

Holi is just around the corner and the festive excitement is at its peak. While most people look forward to indulging in sweets and smearing each other with colours, fashion plays an important part too, especially with the exciting Holi parties in store. Vibrant colours or muted attires, whatever is your pick, being comfortable is of utmost importance, but not at the cost of making a fashion faux pas. And who better to turn to other than our Bollywood celebrities? Here’s a look at the options you can choose from on this joyous occasion.

Whites are always in

Ivory and white continue to be the festive favourite on Holi. While salwar kameez is pretty regular, you can try to innovate like Shruti Haasan in a white skirt set.

Try a refreshing sari

While saris can be cumbersome to carry, particularly in the hullabaloo of Holi parties, a light fabric can do the trick. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s red and black Raw Mango sari is a good pick. You can also try a linen sari like Kalki Koechlin. Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s boho-inspired sari can add to your style quotient too.

Fusion is stylish

Fusion outfits can be fashionable and comfortable to wear during a Holi party. Go with vibrant colours to keep in the spirit of the festival. Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s cotton dress is a good example. Lighter fabrics will also keep you cool.

A kurta dress with a dupatta draped around the neck like Tabu’s sounds interesting too.

Keep the colours strong

Bold colours not only brighten your look but also cheer one up. Aditi Rao Hydari chose to match the vibrant yellow with a bright pink and we think the combo looked pretty.

For the more fashion conscious

If making a strong style statement is your thing, then a cape dress like Tamannaah Bhatia can be your pick. Opt for vibrant colours and you can also give the cape a miss.

Karisma Kapoor’s checked and printed red dress is not only peppy but also has a country feel to it.

Which style would you try out this Holi? Let us know in the comments below.

