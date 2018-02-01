Hina Khan to walk for Kolkata-based label at Lakme Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan to walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Source: File Photo) Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan to walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Source: File Photo)

Actor and Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan will make an appearance on the Lakme Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2018 ramp as showstopper for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh. “Fashionista and the new age style icon, ‘Bigg Boss’ finalist Hina Khan to walk the ramp for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh at Lakme Fashion Week tomorrow,” read a statement issued on Thursday.

The show will be titled ‘Showroom Edit’. A blend of creativity, instinct and reason, the label Osaa by Adarsh stands for sophisticated elegance, where subtle embroidery is paired with easy silhouettes and fabrics. Hina is likely to shine in an outfit that will be a melange of rich embroideries, appliques, impeccable weaving and a rich colour. The multi-starrer show is also likely to feature Swara Bhasker, Nimrat Kaur and Sagarika Ghatge.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walked the ramp for designer Anita Dongre on Day 1 of the Lakme Fashion Week. The couple walked in the designer’s ethnic collection with Rajput in an ivory lehenga with breezy floral prints all over it. The designer’s collection aptly named ‘ Songs of Summer’ has light hues and easy-going prints.

Kapoor, on the other hand, looked suave in a matching white ensemble with brown shoes. Taapsee Pannu also walked the ramp for Ritu Kumar label in hip-hop style. Check out the highlights of all that was exciting at the Lakme Fashion Week Day one.

