Hillary Clinton swaps pantsuits for Indian kurta, while Karisma-Kareena Kapoor go contemporary

Hillary Clinton goes the ethnic route while the Kapoor sisters opt for western wear. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram) Hillary Clinton goes the ethnic route while the Kapoor sisters opt for western wear. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram)

Many foreign dignitaries often prefer to wear Indian traditional clothes while visiting the country. Of course, probably not with as much gusto as the Trudeaus, but even then, we appreciate the effort. More often than not, it’s the women who love to experiment. There was the Duchess Of Cambridge, Kate Middleton’s Anita Dongre dress or former American first lady Michelle Obama’s Bibhu Mohapatra outfit.

The latest name to join the list is that of Hillary Clinton, who impressed us with her choice of attire at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai. The former US Secretary of State was decked in a Payal Khandwala outfit and we like the brown and silver kurta she wore teamed with matching brown pants. Clinton complemented her look with a layered bracelet and a choker. In a way, it seems Clinton found the Indian equivalent of her pantsuits here, and she looked as comfortable as ever.

The Kapoor sisters – Karisma and Kareena – also attended the conclave and the duo looked as lovely as ever, with Kareena clad in a Prabal Gurung ivory pantsuit with ruffle-detailed slit sleeves. The actor’s look was polished and sophisticated, and we like how she kept her make-up nude and toned down for the formal attire.

Meanwhile, Karisma looked pretty in a black bodycon dress from Sachin Babi. The semi-sheer sleeves and the band of white just above the hem was an attractive element in the outfit. The actor added finishing touches to her look with a pair of diamond solitaires. She rounded out her look with dewy make-up and a tint of cherry red on the lips.

What do you think about the ladies’ style statements this time? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd