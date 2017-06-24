Hijab-wearing model Halima Aden is back; this time on the cover of Allure

After Vogue, Halima Aden became the first hijab-wearing model to grace the cover for Allure, a USA-based publication.(Source: @kinglimaa/ Instagram) After Vogue, Halima Aden became the first hijab-wearing model to grace the cover for Allure, a USA-based publication.(Source: @kinglimaa/ Instagram)

There is no stopping Halima Aden as she is all set to conquer the world. The 19-year-old runway star made history earlier this month as the first hijab-wearing girl to be featured on Vogue Arabia’s June cover. Now, she is back with another magazine cover and it’s the prestigious US fashion magazine Allure. Her latest feature is quite significant as it marks a major moment in the history of publication and the depiction of Muslim women in mainstream US media.

On the July issue, the Somali-American model can be seen wearing a red Viscose-nylon top from Hilfiger Collection along with a hijab by Nike. Aden’s image is accompanied by the words, “This is American Beauty” — a challenging slogan that champions the young model’s desire to defy beauty standards in the fashion industry. The cover also defines her as “Muslim. Model. Destroyer of stereotypes.”

In her interview with Allure, she highlighted how her hijab protects her from body shamers. “I have much more to offer than my physical appearance, and a hijab protects me against ‘You’re too skinny,’ ‘You’re too thick,’ ‘Look at her hips,’ ‘Look at her thigh gap,’” she explained. “I don’t have to worry about that.”

Born in a refugee camp in Kenya, she moved to the US with her mother at age seven and grew up in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Sharing the images of her photoshoot she was filled with gratitude. “From Refugee camp to the cover of @Allure_magazine ! Thank you for the opportunity of a life time ! I am so beyond grateful ❤️,” she wrote on Twitter.

Not all Muslim women opt to cover their heads. “It’s how I interpret my religion,” Aden pointed out in her interview with the magazine. “But there are women who are Muslim who choose not to wear the hijab. That’s something people often forget.” In between her shoot, she also showed young Muslim girls how to model and stressed that wearing or not wearing a hijab or a headscarf “ultimately it comes down to choice.”

The inside pictures from her photoshoot are quite stunning, be it the cotton trench coat look with dark-red lipgloss or Gucci sweatshirt avatar with shimmery green wedged eyeliner, the diva looks splendid!

