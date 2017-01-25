Hey, men! This wedding season, steal the limelight with these dressing tips

Worried about what to wear? Keep it light and simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Worried about what to wear? Keep it light and simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dressing up for a wedding has always been a point of concern – doesn’t matter whether it’s your friend’s wedding or you own. While, women have it easy with multiple fashion guides always guiding them for the one-time ordeal, men usually have a hard time picking out new styles and playing with silhouettes. Their options are always limited – kurtas, sherwanis or suits, you get the drift. Adding to this dilemma is the need for multiple outfits to make an impression.

Jainam Kumarpal, founder and fashion head, Bhu:sattva doles out a few tips to turn you into the ‘it’ guy:

Go light in white: Day weddings are a dream with all the sunlight, flowers and colourful setup. An off white blazer with off white linen pants can make you a total eye candy at your friends’ wedding. To complete the look, you can further accessorise it with geeky specs.

Revamp the ethnic get up: Ditch the traditional gaudy sherwanis. Instead, pick a shorter version of it and pair it with a pant or a dhoti to give it a more traditional look. A short bandhgala coat with a colourful pocket scarf is also ideal for any formal wedding function.

The brown magic: For all the informal wedding functions this season, you can ditch the Indian outfits and instead pair a plain crisp white slim-fit shirt or bright blue shirt with beige or brown coloured pants and formal shoes, also in brown. Perfect for an outdoor morning function, cocktail or an after party.

Create Indo-western magic: Confused whether to go desi by wearing a sherwani or look dapper in a well-fitted western formal suit? This wedding season, combine both. Wear a long kurta with western style pants or if you want to keep it stylish without looking overdressed, you can always don a solid coloured linen blazer over a white kurta and pants. You can also go for a Nehru coat.

Add some Afghan flavour: If you have been working out at the gym and are eager to flaunt your biceps, then an Afghani suit should be your go-to outfit. You can either wear it on the haldi or mehendi ceremony.

