Here’s how scarves can add drama to men’s fashion wardrobe

Scarves can add a charm to a man’s look if knotted the right way, say experts.

Aditya S Sanghi, CEO at Sundarams Since 1970 and Karan Ahuja, Director at Ahujasons, have suggested ways in which men can style a simple scarf and pep up their attire:

* Drape: Simply drape the scarf over the neck and the front of your chest under the blazer lapels. No actual tying happens in this one, so it’s a loose way of wearing a scarf meant more for ornamentation.

Traditional silk scarves are nearly always worn under the lapel. Since little of the scarf is visible, you can afford to be bold by using contrasting hues or patterns.

* Fake: Hang the scarf around your neck with one end being twice as long as the other. Tie a loose over hand knot near the end of the shorter side leaving about 15 inches at the end. Tug the knot apart slightly and slip the other end straight through & tighten to the desired length.

* French: Also called the European knot, it is a fast and easy way to tie a scarf. Just fold the scarf in half at the middle so that the ends touch and hold the doubled over bend in one hand, while passing the loose ends around the back of your neck with the other. Tuck the ends through the bend and pull snug.

* Ascot: Simple yet a versatile knot. Take the scarf and lay it over your shoulders. Take both ends of the scarf, and tie them over-and-under as if you were starting to do up a giant pair of shoelaces.

Adjust the front to be a bit smooth and tighten closer to the neck as desired for a much more bohemian look.

* Parisian: Take the scarf in both hands and fold it over lengthwise. Drape it around your neck, insert the loose ends through the loop hanging in front of you and pull them through. You can play with the tautness of the knot and the thickness of the scarf by doubling the scarf lengthwise, if you wish.

* Toss: The simplest way to style a scarf — just fold it into thirds, drape it around your neck and toss one end over the other casually.

