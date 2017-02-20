Here are tips to enjoy Holi with care

Apply two layers of oil to your body, and head out and enjoy some Holi fun without fear. Apply two layers of oil to your body, and head out and enjoy some Holi fun without fear.

Holi is marked with much fun and fervour throughout the country and other parts of the world. And while the festival brings much colour and joy into your life, skin and hair bear the brunt of it. That, however, does this mean that one should not celebrate the festival.

And expert suggests that with some basics in place, one can look flawless even during the festival of colour.

Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head, Medical Services and R&D, Kaya Limited, shares tips on how one can take care of hair, skin and nails during the assault of colours.

* Does oiling your skin and hair really help?

Definitely. The chemicals in the colour and the exposure to sun strip your skin and hair of their natural oils and moisture. Oil forms a protective barrier, keeps your skin nourished and makes it easy to get colour out. Especially tough to reach for cleaning are spots like ear lobes, belly button etc. So, apply two layers of oil to your body, and head out and enjoy some Holi fun without fear.

* How many times can I bathe in a day to get the colour out?

After Holi, your skin is already sensitive and has probably even reacted to the colours. In such a state you would not want to further strip your skin of its natural moisture, and alter its PH balance by bathing multiple times a day. Ideally, try not to bathe more than two times a day, unless absolutely necessary. Most importantly, ensure that you moisturise adequately each time.

* Is there any way to keep the colour out of my nails?

Nails are porous in nature hence they tend to absorb a lot of color, which makes the holi colour stain more prominent. Apply a layer of clear nail polish or any colour of your choice to prevent them from absorbing artificial colour.

* Does exfoliation help get rid of the colour quickly?

Exfoliation is an abrasive activity, and when your skin is already dry, the process would do more harm than good. Any cleanser that has Sodium Laureth Sulfate in it, which is known to be a degreaser and strips away colour, is a much better way to go about it, follow this up with a good moisturizer.

* So, the colour is out, but my skin and hair is still dull and dry, what do I do?

Your skin regenerates and repairs itself at night, so it is the best time to restore essential nutrients, moisture and a natural glow to your skin. Invest in a good serum that can be applied before going to bed, and an overnight hair serum to restore the bounce to your tresses. You would be able to see results within two to four weeks depending on the products used.