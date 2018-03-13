Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Mira Rajput gives an interesting twist to sari

Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Mira Rajput stood out in the Shantanu Nikhil sari. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Mira Rajput stood out in the Shantanu Nikhil sari. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

At the recently held Hello Hall of Fame Awards, Bollywood actors turned up in full force and infused style and glamour in the event. And while actors like Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon did a great job in impressing the fashion critics, it was Mira Rajput who stood her own with a black and white deconstructed Shantanu and Nikhil sari with black leggings. She looked bold and every bit a fashionista who does not fear experimentation.

With hair loosely falling on her shoulders and eye make up on point, Rajput brought a rare elegance to the entire ensemble. She not only draped it in a quirky manner but also teamed it with black lingerie-inspired sweetheart neckline corset blouse. She accessed the ensemble with a black belt that lent a fierce look to her look.

Mira Rajput rocked this Shantanu and Nikhil creation. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Mira Rajput rocked this Shantanu and Nikhil creation. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Keeping the make up minimum, she lets her outfor do the talking and does a great job at it. We clearly cannot get enough of her look.

Rajput’s look is reminiscent of Shilpa Shetty’s ‘work-wear sari’ where she had given a nice trousery twist to the traditional attire. Donning a silk sari from the house of Urvashi Kaur, the actor, through her attire was trying to raise awareness for pre and post natal care of pregnant women and mothers.

And of course Sonam Kapoor had shown how to do it right with her trendy sari-pant look. She had worn a sari-pant and teamed it with a denim flared top from her own brand Rheson.

