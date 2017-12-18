Heads up cat lovers, Karisma Kapoor has just THE sweater for you

Karisma Kapoor jazzes up her blacks in the coolest way. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor jazzes up her blacks in the coolest way. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If anyone knows how to perk up the boring blacks, greys and whites, it’s Karisma Kapoor. The actor loves to wear her monochromatic hues and we love to see how she glams them up. Recently, the actor pulled a chic look at the airport, where she sported a black cotton-knit sweater from Markus Lupfer. It was the embellished cat on her sweater that added the wow factor, brightening up her all-black ensemble of basic pants and a jacket.

With minimal make-up, a dash of hot pink on the lips and soft wavy hair, we think the actor looked winter ready in knee-high boots.

Of course, we love the actor’s sweater and to find out how much it would cost us to own this beauty, we delved into the numbers. It turns out that the sweater is available online in grey for $385 (around Rs 25,000).

Kapoor is a pro when it comes to monochromes and here are some of times when the actor rocked the light and dark hues.

The actor mixed power dressing with the classical polka dots and a chic pussy bow shirt.

The actor twinned with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan in a black midi dress with a white ruffle detail.

We love the beautiful monochrome sari she wore with so much class.

We like Kapoor’s airport style but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

