Have an important interview? Here are few tips on how to dress for a job interview

Dress in a manner that is professionally appropriate to the position for which you are applying. Avoid loud colours and make sure you iron your clothes before going for an interview, suggest experts.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: November 25, 2017 1:24 pm
Salesh Grover, Business Head at OSL Luxury Collections Pvt. Ltd-Corneliani, and Ishaan Sachdeva, Director at Alberto Torresi, have listed tips:

* Dress conventionally: When it comes to dressing for an interview, avoid going overboard with loud and bright colours that can sometimes be distracting. Instead stick to basic colours such as black, white, grey, navy blue and brown.

* Prepare well in advance: Deciding what to wear at least a day prior and getting it ironed is a good idea. There is nothing more pleasing than a neatly ironed, well creased outfit.

* Full sleeves shirt: Going for a light coloured full sleeves shirt with dark coloured suit or vice-versa, is the best option to wear for an interview.

* Choose wisely: After clothes, shoes are the next important thing that portrays your personality, hence remember to choose them wisely. Always opt for some formal pairs like oxfords and brogues in classic tones of black and tan while going for an interview to come across as poised and self-assured person.

* Colour coordinate your accessories: Being colour coordinated is the new trend, so pick the shoes that are not too funky and match the colour of your belt.

