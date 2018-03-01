Happy Holi 2018: Tips to take care of your skin, hair, eyes

Use these tips to take care of your skin and hair this Holi. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Use these tips to take care of your skin and hair this Holi. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Love playing Holi? While smearing colours on each others’ faces and splashing around in water is what makes the festival so exciting, it is important to take care of your skin, hair and most importantly, your eyes. The harmful chemicals in the gulaal can harm your skin and the direct sunlight that you’re exposed to while frolicking around can also cause damage to your skin and hair.

So, to help you enjoy the fun and excitement of Holi in all its glory, we have a few tips from beauty and make-up expert Aashmeen Munjaal and Rashi Bahel Mehra, founder of Alanna.

Skin care

* Make sure there are no cuts or wounds on your skin and you haven’t done bleaching and threading recently as they open up the pores and increase the risk of rashes and infection.

* To keep your skin safe, you can apply a pore closing pack before Holi. You can also apply a thick, rich layer of oil or Vaseline that locks your skin properly and prevents the penetration of colours into the pores.

* Applying oil liberally on the whole body is the most common and the easiest way of protecting yourself from the hard-to-rinse dyes.

* Try and wear clothes that cover most of the exposed body parts. Also, wear a swimming suit under the dress to help avoid colours from spreading to your skin.

* For added protection, wear a cap and sunglasses. Don’t wear contact lenses.

Haircare

* Wear a scarf or bandana to style your look as well as prevent the hair from damage.

* Apply a thick layer of oil or conditioner to your hair to prevent extreme damage. Oil can help prevent dryness. However, if you don’t want to step out with oiled hair, blend style with functionality by using hair gel.

* Protect your hair from hard colours if you have coloured your hair recently.

* Dark colours like green and blue completely destroy the original colour of your hair. If you have gone through rebonding, straightening or hair bleach, make sure you protect them with bandanas and scarves.

