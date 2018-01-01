Happy Birthday, Vidya Balan: 5 beautiful ‘sari moments’ of the actor from 2017

On the occasion of her birthday, we pick top Vidya Balan ‘sari moments’ of 2017. (Source: Who_wore_what_when/ Instagram) On the occasion of her birthday, we pick top Vidya Balan ‘sari moments’ of 2017. (Source: Who_wore_what_when/ Instagram)

Give her a sari and she would own it. From classic to colourful, Vidya Balan rarely goes wrong with the whole six yards and her beautiful styling is something we can never stop crushing on. Other than the evergreen beauty Rekha, this national award-winning actress is one diva who has been seen regularly flaunting her saris with grace and elan. Be it a movie screening or award functions, Balan never fails to enchant us with her desi collection. Here are five times she made us fall in love with her saris.

Glittering in a gold Raw Mango sari

The Tumhari Sulu actor looked splendid in a Raw Mango sari at the Star Screen Awards and we like her glitzy red carpet look. As usual, the faded gold zari work was nicely balanced with the black-gold sheen of the blouse saving the ensemble from becoming too gaudy. Stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar opted for simple accessories like a pair of graceful earrings from Narayan Jewellers and a statement ring and bracelet by Anmol Jewellers.

Beautiful in Kanjivaram

The south indian beauty was resplendent in an off-white kanjivaram from Gaurang Shah with a dark gold border having a hint of red and black. The actor styled her hair in a braid and sported a beautiful gajra that added finishing touches to her ethnic look. Accessorizing with statement jhumkis and kadas from Mahesh Notandass FineJewellery, we think the actor nailed her look.

Balan’s less is more formula

In a gorgeous moss green sari from Pinnacle, which she teamed with a contrasting subtle gold blouse, Balan was the picture of sophistication. We like the spatter of velvet gold detailing and the gunmetal and rose gold border on her sari, which complemented the rich colour nicely. Stylist duo Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar kept her accessories to a bare minimum with just a diamond kada.

‘Golden’ fashion moment.

Decked in a gold Ritu Kumar sari, the actor looked breathtaking. We love the embellished wine-coloured blouse that complemented the champagne gold really well. The actor picked a stunning layered pearl neck-piece and a cocktail ring to go with her royal look and we think it was one of the highlights of the year. See here.

Playing with contrasts

Wearing a Ritu Kumar embellished and embroidered sari, the actor pleased us no end. We like the basic black blouse she teamed her pastel-hued sari with. The actor rounded off her look with earrings from Moha by Geetanjali and her soft curls.

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd