Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: As SRK’s darling daughter turns 17, here are 5 looks that show she’s a budding fashionista

Shah Rukh Khan may win our hearts on the silver screen, but his children surely beat him on social media. Be it his youngest, the absolutely adorable AbRam or his eldest, hot Aryan Khan, fans can’t stop talking about their charm. But when it comes to silently making her presence felt, it’s his daughter, Suhana Khan, just like her mother. And today on SRK’s darling daughter’s 17 birthday, mother Gauri Khan shared her a beautiful portrait of the young diva by renowned celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarika, and fans have been going crazy.

“Birthday Girl ❤️… Thank you @avigowariker @karanjohar,” Gauri Khan wrote on her Instagram sharing her daughter’s photo who looks lovely with her long tresses in beach waves and minimalist makeup.

When it comes to making a style statement, it’s a known fact that Bollywood’s Gen Y is also not to left far behind. From Navya Naveli Nanda to Jhanvi Kapoor, some of these young girls have been getting their style right and has a large fan base, even before they make their Bollywood debut. But when it comes to the Suhana Khan, she seems to rule it with her casual and chic looks. For this young beauty, it all seems about being comfortable and enjoying life. From her pretty looks at the airport to her ethnic galore at Diwali parties, she knows how to make her presence felt but is not yet completely lost in the world of glitz and glamour.

So, on this starkid’s 17th birthday, take a look at her few cute and classy looks — from jumpsuits to lehenga, she knows how to charm.

Pleasant in ethnic look

Suhana Khan attended Bachchan’s 2016 Diwali bash in a blue Manish Malhotra lehenga and looked very pretty and gorgeous. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan attended Bachchan’s 2016 Diwali bash in a blue Manish Malhotra lehenga and looked very pretty and gorgeous. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ditching heels for boots, because comfort comes first!

The young starkid looked chic in a black jumpsuit and preferred boots for a casual visit to the sets. AbRam and SuhanaKhan in a picture from 2015, when they visited their father Shah Rukh Khan in Hyderabad while he was shooting for his film ‘Dilwale.’ (Source: File photo) The young starkid looked chic in a black jumpsuit and preferred boots for a casual visit to the sets. AbRam and SuhanaKhan in a picture from 2015, when they visited their father Shah Rukh Khan in Hyderabad while he was shooting for his film ‘Dilwale.’ (Source: File photo)

Nothing comfortable than a jeans and top for the airport look

The adorable sibling snapped at Mumbai airport, Suhana Khan can be seen looking pretty in a casual shimmery brown top and skinny jeans. The adorable sibling snapped at Mumbai airport, Suhana Khan can be seen looking pretty in a casual shimmery brown top and skinny jeans.

Summer fashion at its best

When it comes to slaying in style, this young diva is bold in red

