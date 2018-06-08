Happy Birthday, Shilpa Shetty: 7 times she added a trendy twist to a sari with a belt!

Here’s wishing Shilpa Shetty a happy birthday! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Here’s wishing Shilpa Shetty a happy birthday! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

When it comes to donning traditional ensembles with a fusion twist, Shilpa Shetty is the one name that comes to our mind instantly. Just by scrolling through her Instagram account, will give you an update on all latest fashion outings and the actor’s tried and tested fashion hacks, which rarely fail to enchant us.

Among her fabulous style statements, it’s the brilliant pin-ups the actor can do with a sari that has left us gaping. We absolutely love how the entrepreneur chooses to add a trendy twist to ethnic wear by teaming up her saris with chic belts. On the occasion of her birthday on June 8, let’s take a look at some of her best ‘belted saris’, which might serve some inspiration the next time you want to wear one.

Shetty was seen attending Sonam Kapoor’s reception looking beautiful in a powder blue sari from Tarun Tahiliani. What’s interesting is the way stylist Sanjana Batra styled the dupatta by draping it across the shoulders. Teaming it with a sleeveless blouse, her outfit was accessorised with a matching belt. A jewellery set from Bharany’s and a metallic clutch from Judith Leiber gave finishing touches to her look.

Wearing a polka-dotted trouser-from sari from Anamika Khanna, stylist Mohit Rai accessorised it with a broad embroidered belt. Furthermore, we like the high-neck, semi-sheer, balloon sleeves blouse, which gave her look a modern touch. A pair of Jimmy Choo heels and a nude make-up palette rounded off her look.

Resplendent in a splendid blush pink sari from the house of Monisha Jaising, the actor looked lovely. She teamed it with a plain black blouse, but upped her glamour quotient with an enticing silver belt that actually worked as a kamarbandh too. A nude make-up palette with soft wavy hair rounded out her look.

Shetty, along with celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, ditched the dhoti and pant style sari look for the three-fourth drape. The actor – as mentioned in her Instagram post – took inspiration from tribal wear and we think she channellised it well in this blue and white sari from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja. We love how she wore the brown belt to hold her sari in place and added a pop of colour with the orange spaghetti-strap crop top.

Pulling off another glam look in a metallic corset detail, upcycled banarasi sari gown by designer Amit Aggarwal, Shetty looked amazing. She wore the one-shoulder gown with a side train and accessorised her outfit with silver jewellery from Silver Streak and metallic sandals.

Clad in a monochromatic black and white striped sari from the house of Shantanu and Nikhil, Shilpa Shetty gave an interesting twist to the monotone sari by sporting a black belt on the waist. We like the collared blouse she teamed it up with and earrings from Aquamarine jewels complemented her look nicely. We also like how she styled her hair in a double knotted manner.

Clad in a stunning Shivan and Narresh number with tassels adorning the entire length, the actor pulled off another glorious look. We love the cinched belt, which adds grace to the actor’s look and earrings from Outhouse Jewellery which complemented the black sari. Winged eyes with a textured hairdo completed her look.

