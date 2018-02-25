Happy birthday, Shahid Kapoor: The umpteenth times the Haider actor redefined male fashion

From deconstructed jackets to ankle-length pants, check out Shahid Kapoor’s fashion moves. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram) From deconstructed jackets to ankle-length pants, check out Shahid Kapoor’s fashion moves. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram)

While most men – yes, even our Bollywood celebrities – prefer to play it safe when it comes to their sartorial choices, Shahid Kapoor is not one to stick to the norm. Not only his lithe frame and agile dance moves set the Padmaavat actor a class apart, but his fashion experiments have also led to him being a style icon.

Second only to trendsetter Ranveer Singh’s quirky experiments, Kapoor’s style statements bend more towards street style cool with a touch of class. On the occasion of his birthday, we bring you the fashion moments of the actor that has left us spell-bound.

The quirky blazers

Carrying off the retro vibes of the polka dots with flair is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, Kapoor experimented with the trend in a black blazer printed with white polka dots. He balanced it out with basic blacks and a pair of slip ons.

He kept it suave in a checked blazer and pants set, which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and a matching bow tie. We like the ankle-length pants that the actor donned, which seem to be a particular favourite with him.

Nailing tone on tone

Would you dare to step out in a white suit and pants? Kapoor has no qualms about it. The actor was decked in a Gaurav Gupta suit set, all in white at the Filmfare Awards and he carried off his monotone attire like a pro.

He wore a checked overall and looked dashing in it.

Floral kurtas are not just for women

The actor wore a vibrant floral printed kurta with a chest-baring neckline. He layered it with an ocean-blue textured jacket and still managed to look macho.

Bold colours are in

While black, grey and blue shades are common in a male wardrobe, Kapoor pulls off vibrant colours from time to time. The actor was seen in a wine coloured suit at Vogue Beauty Awards, which he complemented with brown shoes.

A Chartreuse coloured suit looked dapper on him.

Deconstructed jackets and printed pants

For the Mumbai Film Festival, the actor wore a deconstructed jacket in olive green and we think his experiment made us go weak in the knees.

The style icon went with printed pants this time, which he paired with a long jacket.

The favourite kurta-pants combo

Kapoor’s love for this cool combo is well known. At Femina Beauty Awards, where he won “Man of the Year” award, he was dressed in an off-white kurta pant set and we think he looked suave.

