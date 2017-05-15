Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit: At 50, she’s still Bollywood’s classic style diva

Here are some of Madhuri Dixit’s looks from her recent appearances that show the timeless style diva that she is. Here are some of Madhuri Dixit’s looks from her recent appearances that show the timeless style diva that she is.

For most film buffs, after Madhubala, if there has been a face to remember then it’s been that of Madhuri Dixit Nene. She may have stayed away from the silver screen for quite a while, but the fans go gaga over the Dhak Dhak girl (yes, we still call her that) who has ruled hearts for decades. At 50, she continues to be a style and beauty icon. At red carpet events, be it in traditional wear or a gown or pants, the actress looks every bit the style diva that she is.

“Since she’s blessed with great skin and hair, Madhuri requires minimal make-up and styling. Her face is perfect. Whether it’s a nude make-up look or a glam one, she carries it off with ease. In fact, Madhuri has a lot of confidence which makes her pull off any look,” said make-up and hair expert Dorris Godambe in an interview with DNA. And there is no disputing this fact either. Just a scroll through her Instagram account or a look at her various public appearances is enough to prove how Dixit turns heads with her elegance and detailing, all of which looks absolutely effortless on her.

In movies, her most memorable looks can easily be identified as the Ek Do Teen song, Dhak Dhak (of course), Choli ke Peechhey song, and all her looks from Devdas but especially from the Maar Daala song.

