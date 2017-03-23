Happy birthday, Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best looks of 2017 so far

On her birthday this year, we list her best looks from 2017 that celebrates her nonchalance, grit and enigma the best. (Source: File Photo) On her birthday this year, we list her best looks from 2017 that celebrates her nonchalance, grit and enigma the best. (Source: File Photo)

Kangana Ranaut, who celebrates her 29th birthday on March 23 is not just a powerhouse of talent, but also an epitome of class and elegance. Just as much her career choices seem a reflection of her indomitable spirit, her fashion choices too — right from her formal dresses to the gorgeous six yards — are an extension of her fierce personality. On her birthday this year, we list her best looks from 2017 that celebrates her nonchalance, grit and enigma the best.

Ranaut, whose movie Rangoon released this year, was seen making a lot of public appearances as a part of the promotions and each time, she looked like she was dressed to kill. Be it her striped-Fendi dress or her Falguni and Shane Peacock sari, the actor has given us more reasons to look up to her amazing fashion sense.

Let’s take a look:

The actor had looked gracious in chic Fendi separates and Tom Ford pumps. Her stripy cotton jacket with a cut-out back was one of her best looks this year.

In another look, Ranaut took classy a notch higher in a formal checkered shirt, black bow and black palazzo pants that she teamed with black Tom Ford pumps. Yes, basic, yet elegant.

The actress managed to grab attention in a monochrome number, looking gorgeous in a black Bardot shoulder top that she wore with a white pencil-fit skirt with a thigh-high-slit. She had teamed the look with a black choker and pumps and nude, understated make-up.

She made her love for bows explicit this year, by looking ethereal in a Paule Ka red satin bow top that she paired with a pair of maroon pants.

And just as seamlessly, the actress looks gorgeous in the traditional six yards too. As a guest for a reality show, she looked beautiful in a midnight blue Falguni and Shane Peacock sari. She had paired the sari with a sheer yoke blouse, looking every bit gorgeous.

Later, as she made an appearance in another reality show, she looked smart and lovely in a blue checkered sari by Pero by Aneeth Arora which she paired with a similarly printed blouse. Her make-up was understated but her luscious curls and radiant smile were accessories enough.

