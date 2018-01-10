Happy Birthday, Kalki Koechlin: 15 times the actor inspired fashion lovers to go chic and trendy

Here’s a look at some of Kalki Koechlin’s best looks from 2017. (Source: shreejarajgopal/Instagram) Here’s a look at some of Kalki Koechlin’s best looks from 2017. (Source: shreejarajgopal/Instagram)

There’s no doubt Kalki Koechlin is a powerhouse of talent. From the beginning of her career, the actor has always opted for unconventional roles and stood out on the silver screen. Well, the same can be said about her style statement. Unlike other Bollywood fashionistas who keep on experimenting with their sartorial choices and opt for high-end fashionable couture, Koechlin has always preferred comfort and fuss-free ensembles.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor has a mellow fashion game, which is eclectic and ultra chic at the same time. From flowy summer dresses to matching separates and tone-on-tone outfits, she follows trends but a quirky spin to it. As the actor turns a year older on January 10, here’s a roundup of some of her best looks from 2017.

When the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor showed us how the right choice of colours can work wonders even on a simple flowy dress.

During the premiere of her movie Ribbon, Koechlin slayed in a black gown from Nikhil Thampi. What worked for her was the golden embroidered detailing on the shoulders and the upper half of her sleeves that gave helped break the monotony of the black ensemble.

Koechlin gave some retro fashion vibes in this Nachiket Barve polka-dotted top with a pair of bell-bottoms.

Here’s how you can nail different shades of blue in one outfit!

Koechlin shows monotone is not monotonous and can be interesting, if styled the right way. She teamed a monotone moss green high-low tunic number from Payal Khandwala with white culottes and we think the combination really worked.

Yet again, the actor slayed in a velvet monotone number!

Koechlin gave a beautiful modern twist to the classic LBD with a one-shoulder sleeve and high-neck!

Keeping up with the trends, Koechlin opted for a teal blue sheer dress featuring a ruffle detailing on the skirt.

Super cool and trendy! Koechlin seen in a olive green jumpsuit paired with a white top.

Here’s how you can go dressy even with shorts.

Koechlin kept it comfy and fashionable in a grey matching separates teamed with a pair of red pumps.

Not only casual dresses, Koechlin can pull off a red carpet look with equal panache. Stepping out in a red structured Gaurav Gupta gown, the Jia Aur Jia actor made for a pretty picture.

Koechlin’s short dress by designer Karn Malhotra featured two of our favourite fashion trends – ruffles and cut-shoulders.

A pair of distressed denim teamed with a white printed tee is all you need to when you don’t want to dress up yet look stylish.

Koechilin showed us how to balance your look when you want to wear metallics with monotones!

What do you think about Koechlin’s style statements? Let us know in the comments section below.

