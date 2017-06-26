Happy Birthday, Arjun Kapoor! 5 times you wowed us with your style statement

Recently, the actor was seen in a beige draped kurta that he teamed with a navy blue bandhgala from Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey, right after his stylish appearance at the GQ Best Dressed Party. (Source: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Recently, the actor was seen in a beige draped kurta that he teamed with a navy blue bandhgala from Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey, right after his stylish appearance at the GQ Best Dressed Party. (Source: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

The past couple of years have seen a huge change in Bollywood styles as men get experimental with their sartorial choices, giving much competition to the divas who usually rule the red carpet. There’s no denying that it’s wacky dresser Ranveer Singh who leads the pack when it comes to making a style statement, but bestie and today’s birthday boy Arjun Kapoor is no less. Maybe not as avant-garde as Singh, Kapoor has been in the limelight for his impressive fashion statements.

Here are five of our favourite looks of the actor from the recent past.

Recently, the actor was seen in a beige draped kurta that he teamed with a navy blue bandhgala from Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey.

Earlier this month, the Ishaqzaade actor worked his charm at GQ’s Best Dressed Party in Mumbai and looked his dashing best in a trendy silver printed long cotton jacket by Siddartha Tyler that he paired with simple black shirt and trousers.

Proving that he never fears experimenting, Kapoor was recently seen in a custom made Sarab Khanijou kurta-shirt which he paired with a simple pair of trousers and Zara boots, during the promotions of Half Girlfriend.

Making denims a mainstream summer trend this year, the handsome actor was seen in a denim kurta by Kunal Rawal, which he chose to team with a cool pair of sunglasses from Dior Homme, as he stepped out for the promotions of his previous film.

Did anybody tell you it’s safer for men to stick to boring shades of black and brown? Here is Kapoor proving you wrong in a custom-made bright yellow jacket from Tisa Studio, that he paired with a printed kurta and a pair of black trousers.

Well, here’s wishing the fashionable star a happy 32nd birthday!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd