Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt: 8 times the actor looked like a true Indian beauty in traditional wear

Here’s wishing Alia Bhatt a very happy birthday! (stylebyami/Instagram; Designed by Rajan Sharm/ Indian Express) Here’s wishing Alia Bhatt a very happy birthday! (stylebyami/Instagram; Designed by Rajan Sharm/ Indian Express)

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the country. Just like her praise-worthy onscreen performances, her fashion choices are admirable too. Ever since the beginning of her career, we have seen her experimenting with her sartorial choices and needless to say, it has undergone a massive transformation. From cute and bubbly, it’s all about keeping it chic and edgy these days.

Considered as one of the youngest fashionistas in India, we don’t get to see her in ethnic wear often, so on the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at all those times when she made heads turn in traditional outfits.

Bold colours are in trend

The bubbly actor looked stunning as she stepped out for her best friend’s roka in a Raw Mango ensemble. The Highway actor opted for a neon yellow and teal coloured lehenga-choli for the event. The skirt featuring golden embroidery all over it, was teamed with a V-neck blouse and a matching dupatta with floral embroidery on it. Trust, the beauty to pull off such striking colours effortlessly.

We also like how her stylist Ami Patel kept her accessories minimal with silver chaandbalis and a small black bindi that accentuated her look. Minimal make-up, blushed cheeks, kohled eyes, pink lips and beautifully tousled hair rounded off her look.

Gracious in green

In a serene green number from the house of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Bhatt was a sight to behold. We like the monotone suit in lime green with soft white embroidery that the actor teamed with a matching dupatta. Natural curls, a green bindi and danglers rounded out her look nicely.

Unusual colours

Alia Bhatt looked pretty as a picture in a green and yellow lehenga by Manish Malhotra, while attending a Diwali bash last year. The custom-made handwoven Banarasi brocade lehenga featured colourful embroidery all over it. She teamed it with a darker shaded dupatta with golden embroidery work on the border. The unusual colour of the outfit added a refreshing touch to it. Her attire was accessorised with golden danglers and a little black bindi. A nude make-up palette and light smokey eyes rounded off her look.

A twirl-worthy anarkali

Bhatt wore a lovely anarkali suit from Manish Malhotra while attending a Mehendi ceremony in Jodhpur. We like the semi-sheer piece with intricate floral embroidery all over it. The anarkali was teamed with a lemon yellow tulle dupatta with silver tassels at the hem. We also like the statement earrings the actor chose to accessorise her outfit with.

Minimalistic yet blingy

Bhatt wore a light grey embellished lehenga from designer Krésha Bajaj Zaveri’s collection, and she looked ethereal. The sequinned skirt with a sleeveless choli with beautiful, dainty embroidery was perfectly paired with a matching tulle dupatta.

For the make-up, artist Billy Manik gave the actress a dewy sheen and nude lips with highlighted brows. We like how hairstylist Susane Manuel rounded out the look with small side braids, neatly tied at the back.

Pink is the new black

Draped in a light pink sari, the Dear Zindagi actor looked beautiful as ever. The sari featured a golden border and colourful embroidery work all over it. She styled it with a sleeveless blouse, which was in a darker shade of pink. She accessorised her ethnic attire with the quintessential bindi and heavy jhumkas. Neutral make-up shade, well-defined eyes and a neat updo rounded off her look.

Alia Bhatt looks lovely in pink. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt looks lovely in pink. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

A vision in white

While attending the IIFA Awards last year, Bhatt kept her traditional look on point in a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga. The white ensemble featured floral applique work on it. Stylist Ami Patel teamed it with a matching sheer dupatta and accessorised with a pair of golden danglers from Amrapali Jewellers. Dark smokey eyes, red lips and a puffy updo complemented her look.

Subtle and soothing hues

Bhatt gave some serious casual ethnic wear goals in a pastel pink anarkali lehenga from Nikasha. Featuring a plunging neckline, it had floral prints all over it. It was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta. Patel kept her accessories minimal by pairing her outfit with golden danglers and matching sandals from Crimzon World. Make-up artist Billy Manik rounded off her look with blushed cheeks, thickly-lined eyes and pink lips whereas hairstylist Priyanka Borkar styled her hair in a wavy touseled manner.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd