H&M collaborates with Italian fashion brand Moschino; collection to be launched in November

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to announce H&M’s collaboration with Moschino. (Source: moschino/Instagram) Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to announce H&M’s collaboration with Moschino. (Source: moschino/Instagram)

Swedish fashion brand H&M is known for its collaboration with luxury fashion designers like Balmain, Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Alexander Wang, Versace, Erdem, and Marni in the past. Continuing the tradition, recently, the high street brand joined hands with Italian luxury fashion house Moschino’s creative director, Jeremy Scott and the line has been named as Moschino [tv] H&M.

The news was announced by supermodel Gigi Hadid at the annual Moschino Desert Party held at Coachella via an Instagram Live call to Scott that was broadcasted at the party where it was projected on digital screens. H&M quickly took to Instagram to confirm the news captioning the post as, “We told you to stand by — and now we can finally tell you. We’re collaborating with fashion’s most fun and charismatic brand, @MOSCHINO. To be released 8 Nov 2018.”

Hadid who was present at the party, also modeled for H&M x Moschino wearing a black, mini shirt dress featuring DVD-prints teamed with a turquoise bralette and a gold chain belt with a Moschino logo on it. She accessorised it with a heavy gold chain necklace and thigh-high black boots.

On the other hand, Scott was seen in a black bomber jacket which had gold chain necklaces printed on it, matching trousers and a pair of boots.

According to a press release, the line will include both men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and “some extra surprises”. It will be a mix of pop, street culture, logos and a whole lot of glamour. Scott said in the press release, “I am so excited about Moschino [tv] H&M. My life’s work has been to connect with people through fashion, and with this collaboration, I’ll be able to reach more of my fans than I’ve ever had the ability to do.”

Scott said in an interview to H&M magazine, “I want to reach an even more international audience at a reasonable price. With H&M, Moschino can be all over the world. It’s a thrill for me. And not only for me, but also for fans of the brand…. What I can promise is that, of course, there will be fun and colour and cartoons. Of course, we have to have cartoons! Like all my collections, it’s humour meets haute couture meets the street. That’s been a hallmark of my work for Moschino, and I want to continue to explore that with this collection. For fans of the brand, it should feel a little like a greatest hits collection, but I promise it will still be new, still feel fresh, even as we include some winks, some hints from the past.”

The collection will be available from November 8, 2018, on H&M’s website and a few H&M stores. Excited much?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd