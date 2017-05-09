Half Girlfriend promotions: Shraddha Kapoor’s monochrome looks failed to warm our heart

Shraddha Kapoor during Half Girlfriend promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor during Half Girlfriend promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor’s looks for Half Girlfriend promotions has been quite inspiring. The actress as usual is sticking to her girl-next-door image but she is playing it up with the latest trends and breezy styles. For her latest round of promotions, Kapoor picked a monochrome tree print strapless top which she styled with white shorts from Osman’s Spring 2014 collection.

Shraddha Kapoor in Osman’s Spring 2014 collection. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor in Osman’s Spring 2014 collection. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She complemented it with a pair of black strappy Zara heels, her signature make-up with an extra touch of smokey eyes this time and natural blow dry hair. Considering how well she has done in the past, we are not a big fan of this look. The beachy vibe didn’t really work for us.

Prior to this, Kapoor was seen in Dubai in another monochrome outfit. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri picked an abstract print midi dress from Osman Studio for the actress, which she curated with a pair of nude heels from Aquazzura. This time too she failed to impress us – we think the look is very average. Also, we wish she would have experimented with her hair and make-up, instead of going for the same old, same old.

The look is kind of boring with her tresses styled in natural waves by celebrity hairstylist Florian Hurel and her signature dewy make-up and pink lips by celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik. A little variation would be nice, don’t you think? After all, she has the best of people working with her.

It’s safe to say that her monochrome looks didn’t really impress us much and it has more to do than her outfits alone.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

