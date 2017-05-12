What was Shraddha Kapoor thinking when she stepped out in this Gabo face sweatshirt?

Shraddha Kapoor in Edeline Lee. (Source: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor) Shraddha Kapoor in Edeline Lee. (Source: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion game usually gets the seal of approval of fashion critics, but if you have been following her during Half Girlfriend promotions, you will probably agree that she has messed it up a couple of times. Remember how she stepped out in a Luisa Beccaria textured pinafore dress while layering it over a floral print shirt? We couldn’t get our head around that look and the latest one is as bizarre as it can get.

Looks like the actress didn’t put much thought into it – we are sure it could have been styled better.

At an event in Delhi, she was seen in a white sweatshirt with a Gabo face on it which she paired with white pants, both from Edeline Lee. Black heels from Steve Madden rounded the look and it’s kind of confusing as to why would she pick up heels instead of a pair of statement shoes for a look which is more on the sporty side. We understand comfort should be the top priority, but when you have a team working specially for you, things could have been better. When we say that, we mean you can totally skip heels – it’s not mandatory.

We came across a fashion report where the critic thought she wore something that one would generally wear to bed. We don’t think it’s that bad because her make-up and hairdo were on point with a green eyeliner and nude lips.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

