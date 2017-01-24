Keep your hair healthy, shiny and smooth with these essential oils

Lavender oil has antidepressant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. (Source: File Photo) Lavender oil has antidepressant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. (Source: File Photo)

Cold dry winds in the winter season wreak plenty of havoc on skin and hair as it depletes the natural moisture of the skin. To avoid this, there is an endless list of nutrient rich, nourishing, essential oils that add sheen and bring to life your dull hair.

Bharti Taneja, cosmetologist and founder-director of Alps Beauty Clinics and Academies, has rolled out a list of oils right for you depending upon your respective hair-woes:

* Almond oil: Solution for hair fall and breakage. It contains all kind of healthy ingredients for hair such as Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin E, phospholipids and magnesium. The oil adds silkiness and shine to your hair and nourishes the scalp with almond oil.

* Olive oil: Solution for split ends and frizzy hair. Olive oil has great moisturising properties and hence is considered great for taming frizz and split ends.

Mix four tablespoons of olive oil with one beaten egg yolk and honey. Now apply it directly to entire scalp and hair. Let it sit for 30 minutes and after it, do the normal shampooing and conditioning. Make sure to never heat olive oil as heating can make it lose its moisturising properties.

* Sesame oil: Solution for premature greying. With highly nourishing, lubricating and healing nature, sesame oil improves the colour of your hair and prevents premature greying due to its darkening qualities.

It has some essential fatty acids like omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 that nourishes your hair and encourage thick and shiny hair growth. Sesame (also known as gingelly oil) is multi- nutrient oil as it contains Vitamin E, B complex, and minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, calcium and protein also which is a privilege to strengthen the hair roots.

It is anti-bacterial and applying it on the scalp helps keep both fungal and bacterial infections at bay.

* Lavender oil: Solution for dry and flaky scalp. Lavender oil has antidepressant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects.

This oil can do wonders to the scalp which is dry and flaky as it has moisturising effects to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. One can also combine it with other oils like jojoba oil for an extra burst of hydration. It can also alleviate insomnia.

* Aromatic oils: For healthy and shiny hair. Aromatic oils are primarily a blend of oil with aromatic compounds, has a pleasing aroma to soothe the senses.

A lot of hair problems occur due to mental or physical stress and these aromatic oils with their mood-boosting aroma — leave a great impact on the mindset of a person and eventually keep all such problems at bay. Oils like, rosemary, eucalyptus, mango-seed, are some of the best aromatic oils that can be used to treat different disorders.