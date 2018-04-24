Gully Boy wrap-up party: Alia Bhatt stuns in LBD, Ranveer Singh leaves us gaping in floral pants

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh make interesting fashion statements at the wrap-up party of Gully Boy. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh make interesting fashion statements at the wrap-up party of Gully Boy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh wrapped up the schedule of their much-awaited movie Gully Boy recently and what followed was a wrap-up party where the duo was seen sporting interesting outfits. Alia Bhatt stuck to her polished sophisticated style in a glittery wrap-around dress from Zara. The mini with a plunging neckline made a strong risque statement and Bhatt complemented her look with a pair of black ankle-high sandals. To add finishing touches to the look, the Raazi actor carried a silver Jimmy Choo bag.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh kept his outfit as funky as ever in a vibrant yellow Gucci tee with a roaring tiger printed on the front and ‘GUCCI’ emblazoned across the neckline. While the tee was already attention-grabing, the Padmaavat actor teamed it with a pair of floral pants. Though Singh is known for his unusual sartorial choices, this time the (extremely) feminine floral pants meets vibrant yellow combo seemed to have backfired. As if there wasn’t enough colour already, the actor donned orange shades and rounded out his look with a pair of neon-hued sneakers in mauve and pink.

What do you think about Alia and Ranveer’s party picks? Let us know in the comments section below.

