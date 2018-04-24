Gully Boy wrap-up party: Alia Bhatt stuns in LBD, Ranveer Singh leaves us gaping in floral pants

Follow Us:
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at the wrap-up party of Gully Boy. While Bhatt kept it sophisticated in a glitzy black Zara dress, Singh was his usually funky self in a yellow Gucci tee and floral pants.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2018 6:11:33 pm
Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Gully boy, Alia Bhatt LBD, Alia Bhatt Zara, Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh latest photos, Ranveer Singh fashion, Ranveer Singh GullyBoy wrap up party, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh make interesting fashion statements at the wrap-up party of Gully Boy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh wrapped up the schedule of their much-awaited movie Gully Boy recently and what followed was a wrap-up party where the duo was seen sporting interesting outfits. Alia Bhatt stuck to her polished sophisticated style in a glittery wrap-around dress from Zara. The mini with a plunging neckline made a strong risque statement and Bhatt complemented her look with a pair of black ankle-high sandals. To add finishing touches to the look, the Raazi actor carried a silver Jimmy Choo bag.

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Gully boy, Alia Bhatt LBD, Alia Bhatt Zara, Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh latest photos, Ranveer Singh fashion, Ranveer Singh GullyBoy wrap up party, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt wore a Zara dress for the party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Gully boy, Alia Bhatt LBD, Alia Bhatt Zara, Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh latest photos, Ranveer Singh fashion, Ranveer Singh GullyBoy wrap up party, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at the wrap-up party of Gully Boy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh kept his outfit as funky as ever in a vibrant yellow Gucci tee with a roaring tiger printed on the front and ‘GUCCI’ emblazoned across the neckline. While the tee was already attention-grabing, the Padmaavat actor teamed it with a pair of floral pants. Though Singh is known for his unusual sartorial choices, this time the (extremely) feminine floral pants meets vibrant yellow combo seemed to have backfired. As if there wasn’t enough colour already, the actor donned orange shades and rounded out his look with a pair of neon-hued sneakers in mauve and pink.

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt Gully boy, Alia Bhatt LBD, Alia Bhatt Zara, Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh latest photos, Ranveer Singh fashion, Ranveer Singh GullyBoy wrap up party, indian express, indian express news Ranveer Singh wore a Gucci tee with floral pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

What do you think about Alia and Ranveer’s party picks? Let us know in the comments section below.

