Great make-up doesn’t have to cost a fortune: Gigi Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid believes great make-up does not have to be expensive. It is this ideology that she wanted to incorporate in her collection.

Hadid joined the team of Maybelline New York for a limited edition line, the Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York collection, which consists of her favourite make-up products, designed by herself.

“I was never able to find a palette that incorporated my favourite colours for a complete look and I have always believed that great make-up does not have to cost a fortune,” Hadid said in a statement.

“My partnership with Maybelline New York has been exciting as I was empowered to create something that I couldn’t find before, while also making sure it was a full collection at an affordable price point,” she added.

Hadid worked with the make-up brand for over a year to co-create this collection — which is now available in India too. The limited edition collection consists of 25 products across lips, eyes and face and an all-inclusive Jet setter palette.

On the launch of the range in India, Pooja Sahgal, General Manager (India) at Maybelline New York, said: “We’re very excited to introduce the limited edition to our consumers and make-up enthusiasts in India.

“We believe that Gigi is within all of us, that is, Gigi is multi-faceted and so is every girl in India. With the launch of the range, we hope to inspire every girl to recreate their favourite Gigi Hadid make-up looks in a minute.”

