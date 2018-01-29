Grammy Awards 2018: White roses, feminist poem and anti-abortion dress — social symbolism through fashion

Many artistes, including Lady Gaga, Anna Kendrick, Pink, Miley Cyrus, attended the 60th Annual Grammy Awards with a white rose pinned to their outfit. (Source: Reuters) Many artistes, including Lady Gaga, Anna Kendrick, Pink, Miley Cyrus, attended the 60th Annual Grammy Awards with a white rose pinned to their outfit. (Source: Reuters)

Actors like Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Blake Lively, among many others, attended the Golden Globe Awards wearing black, making a strong statement through fashion in supporting the MeToo and TimesUp movements against sexual harassment and gender inequality. Taking things forward from there, the Grammy Awards 2018 may have been a colourful affair, but the stars, nevertheless, managed to use the opportunity to sartorially voice their support of the movement that is becoming stronger each day. Many, including Lady Gaga, Anna Kendrick, Pink, Miley Cyrus, et al., took to the 60th annual Grammys red carpet with a white rose pinned to their outfit.

The artistes and producers took to the coveted red carpet wearing their celebrity designer suits and gowns alright, but all united through the strong fashion symbolism that the white rose brought about. Lisa Loeb, Fergie, Zayn Malik, Kelly Clarkson and show host James Corden were the others who sported the boutonniere. According to a report by The New York Times, Voices in Entertainment, a “do-it-yourself” organisation began an email campaign before the Grammy Awards ceremony with details about the accessory. The group said that the white rose “has historically stood for hope, peace, sympathy, and resistance.”

Singer Lorde, who was also the only woman artiste nominated in the category of Album of the Year and also, the only nominee who was not called on-stage to perform, wore a red Valentino tulle dress, a bright red lipstick and her hair a glorious tousled mess. She, in her own version of extending solidarity with the MeToo movement, had a poem by feminist icon and text artiste Jenny Holzer on the back of her dress. She shared a picture on her Instagram account showing a close-up of the message pinned to her dress.

Singer Joy Villa accesorised with a white clutch with the words ‘Choose life’ inscribed on it. Singer Joy Villa accesorised with a white clutch with the words ‘Choose life’ inscribed on it.

Singer Joy Villa took it upon herself to send forth a message on anti-abortion with her outfit. She wore a white dress with ‘a rainbow womb with a foetus growing inside’ on one side of her dress. She also carried a white purse with the words ‘Choose Life’ inscribed on it. Talking to Fox News, Villa said the dress was an inspiration from her own decision to put a baby for adoption when she was all of jut 21 and said her belief was that women should choose adoption over abortion.

