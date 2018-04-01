GQ Style Awards 2018: How men’s fashion choices took the stage at the awards night

Who wore what and how at the GQ Style Awards in Mumbai on Saturday night. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Who wore what and how at the GQ Style Awards in Mumbai on Saturday night. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The GQ Style Awards 2018, like it has always been, was a star-studded affair this year as well. While the trend, internationally and otherwise, is that of women’s fashion and choice of designer outfits taking centre stage on the red carpet at award ceremonies such as this, at last night’s ceremony, it was the men who got the shutterbugs (and people) going crazy with their unconventional choices of attire.

While the likes of Shahid Kapoor have always flirted with androgynous fashion, this time, actor Purab Kohli too, decided to break through the monotony of the straight and boring tux look. Except for Alia Bhatt, who looked nothing less than celestial, in a baby pink chiffon gown, the men were the icing on the cake that was the red carpet. Here is a low down of how gender fluid, eccentric, unconventional and oh-so-comfortable fashion descended at the star-studded night.

Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Nedret Taciroglu pink chiffon gown. With bronze red make-up that blended in well with her outfit, she chose to style her hair into a neat, sleek bun adding brownie points to her sultry, open-neck, deep-cut number. With chose to complete her look with nude ankle strap heels, making her look one of the best from the night’s line-up.

Shahid Kapoor chose a layered outfit by designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. He looked suave in the deep navy blue outfit but cleverly added elements of quirk with the shiny blue shirt and blue shoes from Trumpet shoes.

Jim Sarbh, known for making eccentric, unconventional sartorial choices, looked in a shiny, sequinned tux that he nailed with his unkempt, straight of bed hairstyle and the salt and pepper beard. Rahul Khanna, though, kept it basic in a tux from Alfred Dunhill and white shirt he wore underneath was from Corneliani, he makes it to our list because of his charm.

Purab Kohli kept it easy-breezy in a casual, denim blue kurta-pyjama and a checkered overall that he teamed with a pair of blue sneakers.

