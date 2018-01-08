Golden Globes 2018: None of the A-list stars wore Marchesa; here’s possibly why

The exclusion of Marchesa by A-list actors at such events could be a harbinger of the tough times the brand and its owner Georgina Chapman (centre) would need to brace for. (Source: Twitter, Wikimedia Commons, AP) The exclusion of Marchesa by A-list actors at such events could be a harbinger of the tough times the brand and its owner Georgina Chapman (centre) would need to brace for. (Source: Twitter, Wikimedia Commons, AP)

At an event that will be known more for the social statement made by a fraternity that is otherwise usually only associated with selling dreams, glitz and glamour, the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards saw a sea of celebrities in black as they showed solidarity against sexual harassment and gender inequality. Answering veteran actor Meryl Streep’s call to wear black at the event, a huge chunk of the film and TV fraternity took a stand with this overwhelmingly visible fashion choice. But there was yet another note of dissidence rang clear in absentia — the fact that none of the A-list actors wore a Marchesa to the red carpet. (ALSO SEE | Golden Globe Awards 2018 red carpet is a sea of black)

Otherwise a red carpet staple, Marchesa – a luxury couture brand owned by Harvey Weinstein’s wife, designer Georgina Chapman – was conspicuous by its absence, but then it wasn’t surprising. Though Chapman left her husband after the slew of sexual harassment accusations against him last year, the brand’s fate has been under question ever since late October 2017, a concern that has concretised after Sunday night’s event.

Marchesa gowns at a fashion show. (Source: AP) Marchesa gowns at a fashion show. (Source: AP)

Chapman only recently claimed to be the most-worn designer on the red carpet, with stars flaunting her designs in events such as the SAG Awards and Oscars, other than Golden Globes, of course. Closer home, even Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone (at last year’s Cannes) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are just some of the Bollywood fashionistas to have shined in Marchesa gowns. This rather sudden fall from grace has undoubtedly come as a bitter blow for the design label, which Chapman had founded along with former model Keren Craig in 2004.

The exclusion of the brand could be a harbinger of the tough times the 41-year-old designer would need to brace for, even though Weinstein doesn’t have any official ties with the fashion label. Nevertheless, his association and support has been evident through his front-row presence at fashion shows and the production of shows such as Project Runway, as well as reports of the Hollywood producer forcing A-list actors to wear the label during its initial years.

