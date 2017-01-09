Golden Globe Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in Ralph Lauren

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in Ralph Lauren. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani, Hung Vanngo) Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in Ralph Lauren. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani, Hung Vanngo)

At the 74th Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka Chopra made quite an impact, glistening in gold. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, the actress wore a sequinned gown with a plunging neckline from Ralph Lauren and paired it with a stunning diamond neck piece by Lorraine Schwartz, oxblood lips and wavy hair. But Chopra wasn’t the only person to mark her presence at the high flying event. Deepika Padukone too joined in on the fun.

For the Golden Globes Instyle after party, the xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress chose a canary yellow Ralph Lauren gown. To be honest, the choice of colour was a little surprising as she is known for sticking to safe colours at red carpet events but we can’t be complaining here – she looked stunning. Also, we are glad that she experimented with her hairstyle and make-up. The diva ditched her famous and probably her favourite sleek, centre-parted hair for a very pretty retro-inspired wavy hairdo and it was gorgeous. The brown-hue make-up and soft smoky eyes, complemented her gown perfectly.

Celebrity make-up artist Shaleena Nathani shared a photo of the actress on Instagram saying, “So excited to have been a part of this Feel so so so proud @deepikapadukone at the Instyle party #goldenglobes2017 styled by the amazing @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman wearing @ralphlauren makeup @hungvanngo hair @cwoodhair #dreamdreamdreamteam.”

Even Viola Davis opted for a similar one-shouldered yellow gown from Michael Kors which sparked panache and elegance. The simple gown was very appealing to the eyes, just like Padukone’s but we think the Bollywood star took the cake here. She totally slayed it!

