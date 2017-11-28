Going desi: Ivanka Trump’s sari-gown by Neeta Lulla is inspired by Brindavan Gardens

Ivanka Trump to be presented an outfit by designer Neeta Lulla. (Source: File Photo) Ivanka Trump to be presented an outfit by designer Neeta Lulla. (Source: File Photo)

Ivanka Trump, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense added a touch of Indian-ess on her first visit to India. While for her first look, she opted for a perfect blend of formal and casual by wearing a black blazer embellished with white pearl along with trousers, for the second look she added a pop of colour in a floral printed green dress.

Considering Trump is a fashionista in her own right, designer Neeta Lulla will be presenting the first daughter with a ‘made in India’ creation – a sari modified into a gown.

Lulla, who has earlier designed for several international celebrities like Steven Seagal, Tyra Banks, The Chainsmokers and DJ KSHMR said in order to create the ensemble, she took inspiration from the Vrindavan Symphony, “As stylish and elegant as Ms. Trump is, her ensemble too will be intricate and exquisite. We are honoured to present an exclusive bespoke collectible inspired from the Vrindavan Symphony which is our tribute to the celebrated Radha-Krishna fable.”

Lulla, who is a national award-winning designer, said she would be using Indian elements to create the outfit for Trump. “It has a motif of the traditional musical instrument sitar, which has its roots, in classical music and is inspired by the Vrindavan Gardens where the impeccable portrayal of the divine romance was performed as ‘Raas Leela’. We have created a signature ensemble using the traditional sari restyled into an elegant gown.”

Take a look at the designs:

The designer further said she will be using fused fabrics made from various cultures in India “with a state-of-the-art silhouette to create a tailored ensemble”. The gown will be covered in ivory and golden silk threads, “this gown has a ‘sitar’ on the trail made of finely woven silk from the historic city of Varanasi.”

