Want to experiment with your lipshade? Go metallic and orange!

Ditch safe colours and experiment with your lipshade palette. Stock your vanity with metallic, electric orange and bold red shades, suggest experts.

Shailja Mittal, Creative Head at Zapyle.com, an online marketplace for luxury and premium fashion, listed few trends:

* As fall is around the corner, the major lipstick trend would be metallics. The trick is to downplay with one out of eyes and lips. If going for bold berry lips, a stroke of silver eyeliner would complete the look and keep up with the international trends.

* For a sultry look go for taupes and greys.

* The 1990s are not yet to take a backseat, so go will with good gold glittery lips and good amount of highlighter.

* With the colour red making it to list of one if the major colour trends of Autumn/Winter 2017, flaunt red lips with bold black eyeliner.

* Red, gold and taupe metallic, nude gloss and berry shades are a must in a vanity.

Inputs by Aakriti Kochar, make-up and hair expert at Oriflame, a leading Swedish skincare and cosmetic brand:

* Electric orange lips and magenta stains are rocking this season contrasting with neutral colour outfits and even prints.

* Frosty lip glosses is silver, bronze on neutral lips to add a hint of glamour to the simple summer look.

On social media and ramps, glitter lips have made the biggest statement this season. No one would relate glitter to summers but this year has definitely proven that wrong.

* Metallic lip shades take us back to the rock and roll era and has become a hot favourite this spring season. Wear it wisely. Keep the look minimalistic for this one.

