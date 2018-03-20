Go for trumpet sleeve blouse to add some oomph to your traditional look: Esha Gupta, Shilpa Shetty, Shruti Haasan show us how

Esha Gupta, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shruti Haasan show how to rock trumpet sleeves with a sari. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Esha Gupta, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shruti Haasan show how to rock trumpet sleeves with a sari. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Statement sleeves are here to stay and B-Town celebrities are coming up with innovative ways to team them with saris, especially trumpet sleeves. In the recent past, we have seen fashionistas like Esha Gupta, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shruti Haasan adding that extra flavour of fusion to their traditional attire.

Esha Gupta was spotted in a lovely ivory and gold sari from Ranian. We love the white silk organza number with the designer’s 3D sequence pattern. The sari came teamed with a plain white blouse with trumpet sleeves. Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the actor’s look with half chandbalis and we like the ethnic vibes she exuded.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra floored us when she stepped out wearing a kasavu, which is an ethnic sari worn by women in Kerala. The fashionista teamed her Shantanu and Nikhil cream-coloured number with an off-shoulder, trumpet sleeved blouse instead of a regular one, giving her attire a scintillating touch.

Another fashionista who pulled off the statement sleeve blouse and managed to give us retro feels is Shruti Haasan. The Gabbar is Back actor stepped out in a Bagru printed sari from Punit Balana, which was teamed with a vertically striped blouse. We think she looked pretty.

We like the fusion twist of trumpet sleeves to the traditional sari that the Bollywood celebs are bringing and can’t wait to try them out. What about you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

