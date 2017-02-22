Go for essential oils for healthier skin

Essential oils can have a wonderful effect on the body. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Essential oils can have a wonderful effect on the body. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Essential oils like jojoba oil and Calendula extract can not only have wonderful effect on the skin if applied religiously but will also have impressive health benefits, says an expert.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of MamaEarth, first toxin-free baby care brand by Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd lists the benefits of essential oil.

Jojoba Oil

* Jojoba oil is very effective at balancing skin condition, preventing it from becoming too dry or oily.

* It has antibacterial properties. It acts as an anti-inflammatory agent, soothing the irritated skin.

* It also acts as moisturiser, relieving itching and dryness. It forms a protective layer over the skin, forming a barrier to external irritants, which can be an advantage in the case of eczema.

Calendula Extract

* Some of the most impressive health benefits of Calendula include its ability to speed heal and improve the appearance of the skin.

* It also boosts vision and reduces inflammation.

Lavender Essential Oil

* Lavender oil is a soother and helps one sleep better.

* It is also used to disinfect scalp and skin. It has anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

* It also promotes hair growth and treats various hair problems like hair loss, dandruff etc.

Chamomile Oil

* Roman chamomile promotes smooth and healthy skin. It has been used as a natural remedy for eczema, wounds, ulcers, skin irritations, bruises, burns and even skin conditions like cracked nipples and diaper rash.

* It has anti-spasmodic properties which allow soothing of menstrual cramps and body aches that are commonly associated with PMS.

Lemon Eucalyptus Oil

* Eucalyptus helps cleanse your body of toxins and harmful micro-organisms that can make you feel sick.

* Eucalyptus essential oil is highly effective for treating respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia and even tuberculosis.

* Eucalyptus oil has anti-microbial and antiseptic properties that are effective at treating wounds, burns, cuts, abrasions, sores and scrapes. It also heals bug bites and stings.

Important facts: Make sure you dilute the essential oil in any carrier oil before using it as undiluted essential oil can cause redness and irritation on the skin.