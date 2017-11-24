Go boho and get a chic look. (Source: File Photo) Go boho and get a chic look. (Source: File Photo)

Project your artsy side with boho-inspired Art Deco style jewellery, say experts. Art Deco is a style that emerged in 1925. Geometrics play a big part in the Art Deco look. “The main aim is to create a harmony between the modern and vintage elements. This harmony leads to what we call the bohemian look,” designer Delna Poonawalla said in a statement.

“Bold contrasts work great for boho chic looks. Keep your look minimalistic by adding a pair of bold earrings with an off-shoulder top and a long ruffled skirt and let your earrings do the talking. Feather hair accessories can instantly amp your look,” said Poonawalla.

Bracelets are a must-have for this kind of style. “Add a beautiful rose gold bracelet inspired by the Art Deco buildings that adorn the skylines of Mumbai that symbolise the glory of the city,” said designer Chetan Sharma from CaratLane. Boho chic clothing comes in many patterns – floral and avant-garde-style accents are popular, as are checks and ethnic-inspired prints.

“If you do experiment with fun patterns, be sure to pair them with relatively neutral items such as a bracelet or an Art Deco ring for an interesting and balanced look,” said Kaur. Go boho chic with Art Deco jewellery

Accessorising with fringes, floral prints, nature-related prints, pom poms, printed embroidery on denim or in the form of patches works well to add into your look, says Poonawalla.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App