This glitter face pack is the latest beauty trend to take Instagram by storm

Face masks are undoubtedly one of the best skin care treatments which you can undergo in the comfort of your home. It helps keep your skin hydrated and also removes excess oil. While we are quite familiar with the regular sandalwood and fuller’s earth (multani mitti) pack, there are other bizarre face masks you may not be aware of. Just like weird eyebrow trends and outlandish lip shade trends, the beauty industry has been experimenting with various types of face masks. The latest to hit our Instagram feed is the glitter face mask.

Invented by the skin-care company, GlamGlow, the face mask is black in colour, infused with sparkles and star-shaped glitters. The company took to Instagram to showcase their Glitter Mask product, which is a peel-off mask and wouldn’t leave any glitter behind after you have rinsed it off. It has been devised to help tighten the skin, thus, giving you a refreshing, younger-looking skin.

GlamGlow had earlier created the Gravity Mud face mask, which is considered as one of the weirdest face masks. It is a silver-white coloured mask, which when applied turns your skin into a metallic silver. But once it is peeled off, it reveals a softer, brighter skin. The company revealed in a social media post that in order to make the Glitter Face Mask, it has used the same technology as the Gravity Mud.

Well, GlamGlow isn’t the only company who has introduced the glitter face mask trend. Another company named, Too Faced, too launched a peel-off glitter mask, which is infused with real gold!

Prior to this, we also had a rubber face mask and bubble face mask.

